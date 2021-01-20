EPEL repository is part of special groups within the fedora group, it creates & maintains additional packages for Enterprise Linux, mainly CentOS, RHEL, Scientific Linux, Oracle Linux. EPEL stands for Extra Packages for Enterprise Linux & provides packages that are not available with the default repositories.
There are two methods using which we can install the EPEL repository on the Linux system,
1- Using the packages from default repositories
2- Using rpm package
1- Using the packages from the default repositories
To install the package from default repositories, use the following command,
CentOS/RHEL 6/7
# yum install epel-release
CentOS/RHEL 8
# dnf install epel-release
This command will work most of the times but I have faced an issue with some versions where this might not work. So if this does not work for you, then you can use the second method.
2- Using RPM packages
For this method, we will directly install the RPM package for epel repository. Based on the version, use one of the following commands,
RHEL/CentOS 6:
# yum install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-6.noarch.rpm
RHEL/CentOS 7:
# yum install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-7.noarch.rpm
Epel also recommends for RHEL 7, to enable the optional, extras, and HA repositories since EPEL packages may depend on packages from these repositories, using the following command,
# subscription-manager repos –enable “rhel-*-optional-rpms” –enable “rhel-*-extras-rpms” –enable “rhel-ha-for-rhel-*-server-rpms”
RHEL/CentOS 8:
# yum install https://dl.fedoraproject.org/pub/epel/epel-release-latest-8.noarch.rpm
Note:- EPEL also recommends for RHEL 8, to enable the code ready-builder-for-rhel-8-*-rpms repository since EPEL packages may depend on packages from it. To install it, use the following commands,
# ARCH=$( /bin/arch )
# subscription-manager repos –enable “codeready-builder-for-rhel-8-${ARCH}-rpms”
Note:- For CentOS 8, EPEL recommends to also enable the PowerTools repository since EPEL packages may depend on packages from it, run the following command to enable power tools,
# dnf config-manager –set-enabled PowerTools
Check repository
Once the EPEL repository has been installed, we can check it by executing the following command,
RHEL/CentOS 6/7
# yum repolist
RHEL/CentOS 8
# dnf repolist epel
We can now install the packages available in the EPEL repository.
